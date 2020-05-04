Endo International PLC (NASDAQ:ENDP) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Endo International PLC (NASDAQ:ENDP) (TSE:ENL) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $6.98.

Several analysts recently commented on ENDP shares. Citigroup started coverage on Endo International in a report on Friday, April 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Endo International from $4.00 to $3.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. ValuEngine downgraded Endo International from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Sunday. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Endo International from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Endo International in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd.

ENDP stock traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $4.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 136,550 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,293,126. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.62 and its 200-day moving average is $4.71. Endo International has a 12 month low of $1.97 and a 12 month high of $8.55. The company has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of -2.33 and a beta of 1.61.

Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP) (TSE:ENL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.17. Endo International had a negative return on equity of 84.43% and a negative net margin of 14.50%. The firm had revenue of $764.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $730.15 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Endo International will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. 361 Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Endo International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Endo International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Endo International by 44.5% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 29,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 9,000 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Endo International during the fourth quarter worth about $366,000. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its holdings in shares of Endo International by 4.0% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 197,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $814,000 after purchasing an additional 7,510 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.96% of the company’s stock.

About Endo International

Endo International plc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, manufactures and sells generic and branded pharmaceuticals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Generic Pharmaceuticals, U.S. Branded Pharmaceuticals, and International Pharmaceuticals.

