Energy Transfer LP Unit (ET) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Energy Transfer LP Unit (NYSE:ET) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, May 11th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.32 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Energy Transfer LP Unit (NYSE:ET) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.04. Energy Transfer LP Unit had a net margin of 6.62% and a return on equity of 11.85%. The business had revenue of $13.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.26 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Energy Transfer LP Unit to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Energy Transfer LP Unit alerts:

Shares of NYSE ET opened at $7.81 on Monday. Energy Transfer LP Unit has a 12-month low of $3.75 and a 12-month high of $15.43. The stock has a market cap of $22.60 billion, a PE ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 2.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The company has a 50-day moving average of $5.91 and a 200 day moving average of $10.75.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.305 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 6th. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 15.62%. Energy Transfer LP Unit’s dividend payout ratio is presently 84.14%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ET. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit from $16.00 to $11.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit in a research note on Monday, March 9th. ValuEngine cut shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Energy Transfer LP Unit has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.79.

In related news, CEO Kelcy L. Warren acquired 4,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.64 per share, for a total transaction of $42,560,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 46,528,477 shares in the company, valued at approximately $495,062,995.28. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Thomas E. Long acquired 5,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.75 per share, for a total transaction of $62,350.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 6,314,000 shares of company stock worth $58,854,477. Company insiders own 3.28% of the company’s stock.

About Energy Transfer LP Unit

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 9,400 miles of natural gas transportation pipelines and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas; and 12,500 miles of interstate natural gas pipelines. It sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution companies, industrial end-users, and other marketing companies.

Read More: How are Outstanding Shares Different from Authorized Shares?

Receive News & Ratings for Energy Transfer LP Unit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energy Transfer LP Unit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.