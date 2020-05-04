Equinix Inc (NASDAQ:EQIX) Shares Acquired by Girard Partners LTD.

Girard Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in Equinix Inc (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 9,842.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 343,304 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 339,851 shares during the period. Girard Partners LTD. owned about 0.40% of Equinix worth $2,459,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its position in Equinix by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 3,579,546 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,089,381,000 after purchasing an additional 104,934 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Equinix by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,488,459 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,036,214,000 after buying an additional 14,683 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Equinix by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,267,746 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $738,399,000 after buying an additional 89,188 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Equinix by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,137,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $664,233,000 after purchasing an additional 102,297 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Equinix by 85.9% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 858,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $536,025,000 after purchasing an additional 396,675 shares during the period. 99.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Equinix news, insider Sara Baack sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $608.18, for a total transaction of $152,045.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,179 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,798,844.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director William K. Luby bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $652.22 per share, with a total value of $3,261,100.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 33,427 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,801,757.94. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 17,383 shares of company stock valued at $10,398,483. Corporate insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EQIX traded up $5.12 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $675.97. The stock had a trading volume of 515,171 shares, compared to its average volume of 571,714. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. Equinix Inc has a 52 week low of $471.65 and a 52 week high of $715.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $630.05 and a 200 day moving average of $594.15. The company has a market cap of $57.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 112.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.43.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The financial services provider reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.10). Equinix had a net margin of 9.12% and a return on equity of 5.84%. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.36 EPS. Equinix’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Equinix Inc will post 22.41 earnings per share for the current year.

EQIX has been the topic of several analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded Equinix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Raymond James downgraded Equinix from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group boosted their target price on Equinix from $630.00 to $695.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. BidaskClub raised Equinix from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Equinix from $620.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $627.21.

Equinix, Inc (Nasdaq: EQIX) connects the world's leading businesses to their customers, employees and partners inside the most-interconnected data centers. In 52 markets across five continents, Equinix is where companies come together to realize new opportunities and accelerate their business, IT and cloud strategies.

