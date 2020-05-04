Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Occidental Petroleum Co.’s Q1 2020 Earnings (NYSE:OXY)

Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) – Equities research analysts at SunTrust Banks increased their Q1 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Occidental Petroleum in a report issued on Wednesday, April 29th. SunTrust Banks analyst N. Dingmann now expects that the oil and gas producer will earn ($0.63) per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.74). SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Occidental Petroleum’s Q2 2020 earnings at ($1.49) EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at ($1.02) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.88) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($4.03) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.86) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.81) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.53) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.45) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($2.65) EPS.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $6.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.37 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a positive return on equity of 4.82% and a negative net margin of 2.94%. Occidental Petroleum’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.22 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $37.00 to $16.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho lowered Occidental Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Occidental Petroleum from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Occidental Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Occidental Petroleum currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.71.

Shares of Occidental Petroleum stock opened at $15.24 on Monday. Occidental Petroleum has a 1 year low of $9.00 and a 1 year high of $60.73. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.17. The company has a market cap of $14.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.25 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new stake in Occidental Petroleum in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. First PREMIER Bank grew its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 255.5% during the first quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 2,435 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750 shares during the last quarter. Tsfg LLC grew its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 673.4% during the first quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 2,676 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 2,330 shares during the last quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Occidental Petroleum in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.51% of the company’s stock.

In other Occidental Petroleum news, SVP Kenneth Dillon purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.42 per share, with a total value of $134,200.00. Following the acquisition, the senior vice president now directly owns 129,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,737,366.62. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Elisse B. Walter acquired 3,758 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $32.93 per share, with a total value of $123,750.94. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 38,758 shares of company stock worth $631,351. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 20.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 9th. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is currently 217.93%.

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas.

