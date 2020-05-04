Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for WSFS Financial Co.’s Q2 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:WSFS)

WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS) – Investment analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q2 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of WSFS Financial in a note issued to investors on Thursday, April 30th. DA Davidson analyst R. Gunther forecasts that the bank will earn $0.03 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson also issued estimates for WSFS Financial’s FY2020 earnings at $1.46 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.47 EPS.

WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The bank reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.46). The firm had revenue of $157.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.34 million. WSFS Financial had a net margin of 19.74% and a return on equity of 8.73%.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on WSFS. BidaskClub upgraded shares of WSFS Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of WSFS Financial from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of WSFS Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research restated a “sell” rating on shares of WSFS Financial in a research note on Sunday. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of WSFS Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.69.

Shares of WSFS stock opened at $27.41 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.82 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $24.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.67. WSFS Financial has a one year low of $17.84 and a one year high of $46.05.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in WSFS Financial by 39.3% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 68,999 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,036,000 after buying an additional 19,462 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in WSFS Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $192,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in WSFS Financial by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 123,256 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,422,000 after buying an additional 8,346 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in WSFS Financial by 41.5% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 65,513 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,882,000 after buying an additional 19,202 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in WSFS Financial by 46.7% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,717,263 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $75,542,000 after buying an additional 546,688 shares during the period. 84.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, May 8th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 7th. WSFS Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 12.83%.

About WSFS Financial

WSFS Financial Corporation operates as the savings and loan holding company for the Wilmington Savings Fund Society, FSB that provides various banking services in the United States. It operates through three segments: WSFS Bank, Cash Connect, and Wealth Management. The company offers various deposit products, including savings accounts, demand deposits, interest-bearing demand deposits, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as jumbo certificates of deposit.

