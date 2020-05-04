Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Alaris Royalty Corp.’s Q1 2020 Earnings (TSE:AD)

Alaris Royalty Corp. (TSE:AD) – Equities research analysts at Desjardins issued their Q1 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Alaris Royalty in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, April 30th. Desjardins analyst G. Ho anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.01 per share for the quarter.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on AD. Cormark lowered their target price on Alaris Royalty from C$24.00 to C$11.50 in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. CIBC lowered their price objective on Alaris Royalty from C$21.50 to C$12.50 in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Scotiabank upped their target price on Alaris Royalty from C$20.00 to C$21.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered their price target on shares of Alaris Royalty from C$18.00 to C$8.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$17.43.

The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.37. Alaris Royalty has a fifty-two week low of C$5.83 and a fifty-two week high of C$23.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $345.19 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.59. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$9.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$18.37.

About Alaris Royalty

Alaris Royalty Corp. is a private equity firm specializing in management buyouts, growth capital, lower & middle market, later stage, industry consolidation, growth capital, and mature investments. The firm does not invest in turnarounds and start-ups. It prefers to invest in the companies based in all industries except for those with a declining asset base, such as oil and gas resource companies, or any industry that carry the risk of obsolescence such as high tech and focuses on business services, professional services, information services, healthcare services, distribution & logistics, industrials, consumer products.

