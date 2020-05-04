Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Altagas Ltd’s Q2 2020 Earnings (TSE:ALA)

Altagas Ltd (TSE:ALA) – Analysts at Cormark lowered their Q2 2020 EPS estimates for Altagas in a report released on Friday, May 1st. Cormark analyst B. Watson now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.05 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.07. Cormark also issued estimates for Altagas’ Q4 2020 earnings at $0.59 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.89 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.03 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.55 EPS.

Altagas (TSE:ALA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 28th. The company reported C$0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.55 by C$0.12. The company had revenue of C$1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.77 billion.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Altagas from C$16.00 to C$18.00 in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Altagas from C$13.00 to C$19.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Altagas from C$18.00 to C$19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a C$17.00 price objective on shares of Altagas in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered shares of Altagas from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from C$22.00 to C$20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$19.75.

TSE ALA opened at C$16.19 on Monday. Altagas has a 12 month low of C$8.71 and a 12 month high of C$22.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.66, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.52 billion and a PE ratio of 5.84. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$13.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$18.49.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 27th will be given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 24th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.93%. Altagas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.66%.

AltaGas Ltd. operates as a diversified energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through three segments: Utilities, Midstream, and Power. The Utilities segment owns and operates regulated natural gas distribution utilities in Michigan, Alaska, the District of Columbia, Maryland, and Virginia; and 2 regulated natural gas storage utilities in the United States serving approximately 1.6 million customers.

