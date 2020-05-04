Equities Analysts Set Expectations for WSFS Financial Co.’s Q2 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:WSFS)

WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS) – Analysts at Boenning Scattergood dropped their Q2 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for WSFS Financial in a report issued on Wednesday, April 29th. Boenning Scattergood analyst E. Zwick now anticipates that the bank will post earnings of $0.54 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.75. Boenning Scattergood also issued estimates for WSFS Financial’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.97 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $2.42 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.69 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.69 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.76 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.76 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.90 EPS.

WSFS has been the subject of a number of other reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of WSFS Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research restated a “sell” rating on shares of WSFS Financial in a research report on Sunday. BidaskClub upgraded shares of WSFS Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. ValuEngine lowered shares of WSFS Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Stephens dropped their target price on shares of WSFS Financial from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.69.

WSFS stock opened at $27.41 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $24.15 and a 200-day moving average of $37.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. WSFS Financial has a 12 month low of $17.84 and a 12 month high of $46.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.82 and a beta of 1.36.

WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 27th. The bank reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.46). WSFS Financial had a net margin of 19.74% and a return on equity of 8.73%. The firm had revenue of $157.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.34 million.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 8th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 7th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. WSFS Financial’s payout ratio is presently 12.83%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in WSFS Financial by 39.3% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 68,999 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,036,000 after purchasing an additional 19,462 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of WSFS Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $192,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of WSFS Financial by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 123,256 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,422,000 after acquiring an additional 8,346 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of WSFS Financial by 41.5% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 65,513 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,882,000 after acquiring an additional 19,202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in shares of WSFS Financial by 46.7% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,717,263 shares of the bank’s stock worth $75,542,000 after acquiring an additional 546,688 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

WSFS Financial Corporation operates as the savings and loan holding company for the Wilmington Savings Fund Society, FSB that provides various banking services in the United States. It operates through three segments: WSFS Bank, Cash Connect, and Wealth Management. The company offers various deposit products, including savings accounts, demand deposits, interest-bearing demand deposits, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as jumbo certificates of deposit.

