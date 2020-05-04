Ethan Allen Interiors (ETH) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

Ethan Allen Interiors (NYSE:ETH) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, May 11th. Analysts expect Ethan Allen Interiors to post earnings of $0.06 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Ethan Allen Interiors (NYSE:ETH) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $174.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $174.80 million. Ethan Allen Interiors had a net margin of 3.64% and a return on equity of 10.05%. Ethan Allen Interiors’s revenue was down 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS. On average, analysts expect Ethan Allen Interiors to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:ETH opened at $11.60 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $300.78 million, a PE ratio of 11.84 and a beta of 1.17. Ethan Allen Interiors has a twelve month low of $8.38 and a twelve month high of $23.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.59.

Several analysts have weighed in on ETH shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ethan Allen Interiors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 10th. ValuEngine raised shares of Ethan Allen Interiors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price objective on shares of Ethan Allen Interiors from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Ethan Allen Interiors from $16.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.00.

Ethan Allen Interiors Inc operates as an interior design company, and manufacturer and retailer of home furnishings in North America, Asia, the Middle East, and Europe. The company operates through two segments, Wholesale and Retail. Its products include case goods items, such as beds, dressers, armoires, tables, chairs, buffets, entertainment units, home office furniture, and wooden accents; upholstery items comprising sleepers, recliners and other motion furniture, chairs, ottomans, custom pillows, sofas, loveseats, cut fabrics, and leather; and home accents and other items consisting of window treatments and drapery hardware, wall decors, florals, lighting, clocks, mattresses, bedspreads, throws, pillows, decorative accents, area rugs, wall coverings, and home and garden furnishings.

