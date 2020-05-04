Ether-1 Price Reaches $0.0044 on Top Exchanges (ETHO)

Ether-1 (CURRENCY:ETHO) traded 7.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on May 4th. In the last seven days, Ether-1 has traded 5.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Ether-1 has a market cap of $196,695.39 and approximately $9,270.00 worth of Ether-1 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ether-1 coin can now be purchased for $0.0044 or 0.00000049 BTC on exchanges including Mercatox, STEX and Graviex.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Ether-1 alerts:

HEX (HEX) traded up 20.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Insight Chain (INB) traded up 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00004958 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.06 or 0.00056556 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.80 or 0.00377926 BTC.

Super Zero (SERO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0965 or 0.00001079 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00015734 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00005986 BTC.

EURBASE (EBASE) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00012462 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

PLANET (PLA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001121 BTC.

About Ether-1

Ether-1 (ETHO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Ethash

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 11th, 2018. Ether-1’s total supply is 44,995,855 coins. Ether-1’s official Twitter account is @Ether1Official. Ether-1’s official website is ether1.org. The Reddit community for Ether-1 is /r/etho1 and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Ether-1

Ether-1 can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX, Graviex and Mercatox. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ether-1 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ether-1 should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ether-1 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ether-1 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ether-1 and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.