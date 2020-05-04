Ether Kingdoms Token (IMP) Price Hits $0.0023 on Major Exchanges

Ether Kingdoms Token (CURRENCY:IMP) traded up 6.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on May 4th. Over the last week, Ether Kingdoms Token has traded 27% higher against the US dollar. One Ether Kingdoms Token token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0023 or 0.00000026 BTC on exchanges including Mercatox and Livecoin. Ether Kingdoms Token has a total market capitalization of $17,105.23 and $7,847.00 worth of Ether Kingdoms Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0604 or 0.00000679 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.21 or 0.00047339 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $347.98 or 0.03909737 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.28 or 0.00059285 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.15 or 0.00035343 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00004442 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011285 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded 13.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00009868 BTC.

HUSD (HUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011288 BTC.

Ether Kingdoms Token Profile

Ether Kingdoms Token (CRYPTO:IMP) is a token. It was first traded on September 26th, 2018. Ether Kingdoms Token’s total supply is 13,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,334,276 tokens. The official message board for Ether Kingdoms Token is medium.com/@imptoken. The Reddit community for Ether Kingdoms Token is /r/imptoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Ether Kingdoms Token is imps.me. Ether Kingdoms Token’s official Twitter account is @imptoken and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Ether Kingdoms Token Token Trading

Ether Kingdoms Token can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin and Mercatox. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ether Kingdoms Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ether Kingdoms Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ether Kingdoms Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

