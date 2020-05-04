Ethereum Cash (ECASH) Price Hits $0.0050 on Top Exchanges

Ethereum Cash (CURRENCY:ECASH) traded up 1.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on May 4th. During the last week, Ethereum Cash has traded up 34.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Ethereum Cash token can currently be purchased for $0.0050 or 0.00000056 BTC on major exchanges. Ethereum Cash has a market capitalization of $70,126.74 and $2.00 worth of Ethereum Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Ethereum Cash

Ethereum Cash’s genesis date was October 11th, 2017. Ethereum Cash’s total supply is 15,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 14,100,000 tokens. Ethereum Cash’s official Twitter account is @EthereumCash_. Ethereum Cash’s official website is www.ethereumcash.technology.

Buying and Selling Ethereum Cash

Ethereum Cash can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum Cash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ethereum Cash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ethereum Cash using one of the exchanges listed above.

