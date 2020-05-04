Ethereum Gold Project Price Tops $0.0000 on Major Exchanges (ETGP)

Ethereum Gold Project (CURRENCY:ETGP) traded 20.9% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on May 4th. During the last seven days, Ethereum Gold Project has traded 10.7% lower against the US dollar. Ethereum Gold Project has a market capitalization of $61,208.50 and $20.00 worth of Ethereum Gold Project was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ethereum Gold Project token can currently be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges including Token Store, Mercatox and Hotbit.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0610 or 0.00000684 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.22 or 0.00047297 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $349.10 or 0.03911667 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.27 or 0.00059079 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.14 or 0.00035229 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00004437 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011230 BTC.

HUSD (HUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011239 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00009319 BTC.

Ethereum Gold Project Token Profile

ETGP is a token. It was first traded on October 13th, 2017. Ethereum Gold Project’s total supply is 6,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,832,448,281 tokens. Ethereum Gold Project’s official website is www.etgproject.org. Ethereum Gold Project’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Ethereum Gold Project Token Trading

Ethereum Gold Project can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, Token Store and Mercatox. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum Gold Project directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ethereum Gold Project should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ethereum Gold Project using one of the exchanges listed above.

