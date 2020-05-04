Eva Cash Hits 1-Day Volume of $77.00 (EVC)

Eva Cash (CURRENCY:EVC) traded 16% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on May 4th. Over the last week, Eva Cash has traded up 4.3% against the US dollar. Eva Cash has a market cap of $2,276.86 and approximately $77.00 worth of Eva Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Eva Cash token can currently be bought for $0.0025 or 0.00000028 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Coinlim, EtherFlyer and Altilly.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0604 or 0.00000680 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.19 or 0.00047154 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $346.59 or 0.03902642 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.28 or 0.00059446 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.13 or 0.00035287 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00004443 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011310 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00009677 BTC.

HUSD (HUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011319 BTC.

Eva Cash Profile

Eva Cash is a token. It was first traded on September 5th, 2017. Eva Cash’s total supply is 1,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 900,000 tokens. Eva Cash’s official Twitter account is @EventChain_io. The official website for Eva Cash is theevacash.com.

Eva Cash Token Trading

Eva Cash can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinlim, EtherFlyer and Altilly. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Eva Cash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Eva Cash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Eva Cash using one of the exchanges listed above.

