Eventbrite (EB) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Eventbrite (NYSE:EB) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, May 11th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.29) per share for the quarter. Eventbrite has set its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance at EPS and its Q1 2020

After-Hours guidance at EPS.Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Eventbrite (NYSE:EB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $82.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.27 million. Eventbrite had a negative return on equity of 15.76% and a negative net margin of 21.08%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.17) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Eventbrite to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Eventbrite stock traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $8.70. The stock had a trading volume of 11,467 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,304,707. The firm has a market capitalization of $722.67 million, a P/E ratio of -10.33 and a beta of 2.61. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $8.05 and its 200 day moving average is $16.71. Eventbrite has a one year low of $5.71 and a one year high of $22.90.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on EB shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of Eventbrite in a research note on Sunday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Eventbrite from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Eventbrite from $16.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Eventbrite in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, SunTrust Banks cut their price objective on shares of Eventbrite from $19.00 to $8.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Eventbrite presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.20.

About Eventbrite

Eventbrite, Inc operates a ticketing and event technology platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform integrates components needed to plan, promote, and produce live events that allow creators to reduce friction and costs, increase reach, and drive ticket sales. The company was formerly known as Mollyguard Corporation and changed its name to Eventbrite, Inc in 2009.

