Everi Holdings Inc (NYSE:EVRI) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Everi Holdings Inc (NYSE:EVRI) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the six brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $13.67.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Everi from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Everi from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, TheStreet lowered Everi from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, March 27th.

Get Everi alerts:

Shares of NYSE EVRI opened at $4.57 on Monday. Everi has a fifty-two week low of $1.55 and a fifty-two week high of $14.88. The stock has a market cap of $386.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.77 and a beta of 2.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.52, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.23. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.04.

Everi (NYSE:EVRI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The credit services provider reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.13). Everi had a net margin of 3.10% and a negative return on equity of 43.52%. The company had revenue of $145.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $132.57 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.06) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Everi will post 0.03 EPS for the current year.

In other Everi news, EVP David Lucchese bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Saturday, March 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.22 per share, with a total value of $41,100.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 77,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $637,748.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Maureen T. Mullarkey bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.27 per share, for a total transaction of $62,700.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $62,700. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 16,500 shares of company stock worth $112,800 in the last ninety days. 5.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EVRI. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Everi by 64.5% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 471,226 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $6,329,000 after acquiring an additional 184,715 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Everi by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 429,764 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,772,000 after purchasing an additional 19,803 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp increased its holdings in shares of Everi by 23.1% in the fourth quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 97,900 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,315,000 after purchasing an additional 18,400 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Everi by 47.1% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 88,290 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,186,000 after acquiring an additional 28,261 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in Everi by 42.6% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 100,435 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,349,000 after acquiring an additional 29,997 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.45% of the company’s stock.

Everi Company Profile

Everi Holdings Inc provides technology solutions for the casino gaming industry in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Caribbean, Central America, and Asia. The company operates in two segments, Games and FinTech. It offers gaming products, such as classic mechanical reel games, video reel games, core HDX, Empire MPX and the Texan HDX, wide area progressive games, and slot tournament systems; and sells player terminals, licenses, back office systems, and other related equipment.

Recommended Story: Diversification

Receive News & Ratings for Everi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Everi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.