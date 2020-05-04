EVOS (EVOS) Price Hits $0.0007 on Major Exchanges

EVOS (CURRENCY:EVOS) traded down 9.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on May 4th. EVOS has a market cap of $7,540.57 and approximately $30.00 worth of EVOS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, EVOS has traded down 23.4% against the dollar. One EVOS coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0007 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24 and CryptoBridge.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $205.91 or 0.02313436 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0175 or 0.00000197 BTC.

1irstcoin (FST) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00006623 BTC.

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00012344 BTC.

Tachyon Protocol (IPX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0700 or 0.00000786 BTC.

CONTRACOIN (CTCN) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00013441 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011290 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0119 or 0.00000134 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0271 or 0.00000304 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0549 or 0.00000617 BTC.

About EVOS

EVOS is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 15th, 2018. EVOS’s total supply is 10,606,778 coins. EVOS’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for EVOS is www.evos.one.

Buying and Selling EVOS

EVOS can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge and Crex24. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EVOS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade EVOS should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase EVOS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

