Exicure, Inc. (NYSE:XCUR) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Strong Buy” from Brokerages

Exicure, Inc. (NYSE:XCUR) has been assigned an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the four analysts that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Brokers have set a 12-month consensus price target of $10.00 for the company and are expecting that the company will post ($0.14) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Exicure an industry rank of 9 out of 254 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Shares of XCUR stock traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $2.07. The company had a trading volume of 188,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 296,109. Exicure has a 12 month low of $0.96 and a 12 month high of $3.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.66.

About Exicure

Exicure, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops gene regulatory and immuno-oncology therapeutics based on spherical nucleic acid (SNA) technology. Its three clinical programs include AST-008, which is in a Phase I clinical trial, an SNA consisting of toll-like receptor 9 that is designed for immuno-oncology applications; XCUR17, which is in a Phase I clinical trial, an SNA that targets the messenger RNA (mRNA) encoding interleukin 17 receptor alpha, a protein that helps in the initiation and maintenance of psoriasis; and AST-005, which is in a Phase I clinical trial, an SNA that targets TNF for the treatment of mild to moderate psoriasis.

