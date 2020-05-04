Expanse Price Hits $0.0260 on Major Exchanges (EXP)

Expanse (CURRENCY:EXP) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on May 4th. Over the last week, Expanse has traded down 0.8% against the dollar. Expanse has a total market cap of $489,398.04 and approximately $3,418.00 worth of Expanse was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Expanse coin can currently be purchased for $0.0260 or 0.00000292 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, YoBit, Upbit and Poloniex.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ubiq (UBQ) traded up 34.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001553 BTC.

Pirl (PIRL) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Travelflex (TRF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Atheios (ATH) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

UR (UR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Expanse Profile

Expanse (EXP) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Dagger hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 3rd, 2015. Expanse’s total supply is 22,845,437 coins and its circulating supply is 18,805,100 coins. Expanse’s official Twitter account is @ExpanseOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Expanse is /r/expanseofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Expanse is www.expanse.tech. Expanse’s official message board is forum.expanse.tech.

According to CryptoCompare, “- Algorithm: Dagger – Block Reward: 8 – Gas Limit: 31415926 – Block Target: 60 seconds – Listen Port: 42786 – RPC Port: 9656 – Reserve: 11 Million (Community Managed) “

Buying and Selling Expanse

Expanse can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, YoBit, Poloniex, Bittrex, BiteBTC and Upbit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Expanse directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Expanse should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Expanse using one of the exchanges listed above.

