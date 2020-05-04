Expedia Group Inc (NASDAQ:EXPE) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Expedia Group Inc (NASDAQ:EXPE) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the thirty-four research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $112.76.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on EXPE shares. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Expedia Group from $136.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Wedbush boosted their price target on Expedia Group from $117.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Expedia Group from $110.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Expedia Group in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Cfra boosted their price target on Expedia Group from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th.

Get Expedia Group alerts:

Shares of EXPE opened at $67.29 on Monday. Expedia Group has a twelve month low of $40.76 and a twelve month high of $144.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $59.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.94 billion, a PE ratio of 17.94 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The online travel company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.37. Expedia Group had a return on equity of 13.15% and a net margin of 4.68%. The company had revenue of $2.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.76 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Expedia Group will post -2.75 EPS for the current year.

In other Expedia Group news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 2,722 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.19, for a total value of $332,601.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,476 shares in the company, valued at approximately $791,302.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EXPE. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Expedia Group by 76.2% in the 1st quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 458 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI increased its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 1,041.7% during the 4th quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 274 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Expedia Group during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Legacy Bridge LLC increased its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 384.6% during the 4th quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 315 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FTB Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 91.4% during the 4th quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 335 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.75% of the company’s stock.

Expedia Group Company Profile

Expedia Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Core OTA, Trivago, HomeAway, and Egencia segments. The company facilitates the booking of hotel rooms, alternative accommodations, airline seats, car rentals, and destination services from its travel suppliers; and acts as an agent in the transactions.

Featured Article: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Receive News & Ratings for Expedia Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expedia Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.