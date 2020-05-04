Extreme Networks, Inc (NASDAQ:EXTR) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Extreme Networks, Inc (NASDAQ:EXTR) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the seven brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $5.00.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. JMP Securities lowered their target price on Extreme Networks from $9.00 to $6.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. ValuEngine cut Extreme Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Lake Street Capital lowered their target price on Extreme Networks from $7.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. BidaskClub upgraded Extreme Networks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Extreme Networks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th.

In other news, Director John C. Shoemaker acquired 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.08 per share, with a total value of $152,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.62% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Extreme Networks during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,105,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in Extreme Networks during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,097,000. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC purchased a new position in Extreme Networks during the 4th quarter valued at about $873,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Extreme Networks by 1,527.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 645,734 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,759,000 after buying an additional 606,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Extreme Networks by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,640,122 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,828,000 after purchasing an additional 36,948 shares in the last quarter. 84.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ EXTR traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $3.13. 43,784 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,646,952. The firm has a market capitalization of $379.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.38 and a beta of 1.69. Extreme Networks has a 52 week low of $1.43 and a 52 week high of $8.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.00, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.80.

Extreme Networks Company Profile

Extreme Networks, Inc provides software-driven networking solutions for enterprise customers worldwide. It designs, develops, and manufactures wired and wireless network infrastructure equipment; and develops the software for network management, policy, analytics, security, and access controls. The company offers edge/access Ethernet switching systems that deliver Ethernet connectivity for edge of the network; aggregation/core Ethernet switching systems for aggregation, top-of-rack, and campus core environments; data center switching systems for enterprises and cloud data centers; and wireless access point products, as well as distributed Wi-Fi networks.

