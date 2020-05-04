Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) Price Target Increased to $45.00 by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) had its price target lifted by equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group from $37.00 to $45.00 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 2.58% from the stock’s previous close.

XOM has been the subject of a number of other reports. DZ Bank cut shares of Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $73.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $44.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Friday. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.57.

XOM stock traded up $0.73 during trading on Monday, hitting $43.87. The company had a trading volume of 13,130,901 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,027,948. The firm has a market capitalization of $182.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.26 and a beta of 1.34. Exxon Mobil has a 52-week low of $30.11 and a 52-week high of $80.26. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.49. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 4.42% and a return on equity of 5.08%. The company had revenue of $56.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.55 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil will post -0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Neil W. Duffin bought 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $36.41 per share, for a total transaction of $1,092,300.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 571,150 shares in the company, valued at $20,795,571.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Darren W. Woods bought 2,858 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $60.53 per share, with a total value of $172,994.74. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 818,032 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,515,476.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 41,629 shares of company stock worth $1,666,295 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cadence Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Exxon Mobil by 28.6% during the 1st quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC now owns 83,683 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,177,000 after purchasing an additional 18,625 shares during the period. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. boosted its position in Exxon Mobil by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. now owns 219,915 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $8,350,000 after purchasing an additional 8,738 shares during the period. Pendal Group Ltd boosted its position in Exxon Mobil by 90.2% during the 1st quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 191,260 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,262,000 after purchasing an additional 90,724 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Exxon Mobil by 48.3% during the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 22,497 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $854,000 after acquiring an additional 7,324 shares during the period. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its position in Exxon Mobil by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 174,545 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,627,000 after acquiring an additional 25,397 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.61% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

