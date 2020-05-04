Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Shares Bought by Personal CFO Solutions LLC

Personal CFO Solutions LLC raised its holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 8.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,791 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,066 shares during the period. Facebook accounts for about 0.8% of Personal CFO Solutions LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Personal CFO Solutions LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $2,300,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. KCS Wealth Advisory boosted its position in Facebook by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 7,384 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,516,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC boosted its position in Facebook by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 1,346 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Northstar Group Inc. boosted its position in Facebook by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Northstar Group Inc. now owns 15,059 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $3,092,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Navellier & Associates Inc boosted its position in Facebook by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc now owns 2,050 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $421,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, InterOcean Capital LLC boosted its position in Facebook by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. InterOcean Capital LLC now owns 6,688 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,373,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Facebook alerts:

A number of analysts recently weighed in on FB shares. BidaskClub cut shares of Facebook from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Facebook to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Facebook from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Facebook from $223.00 to $242.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Facebook from $240.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, forty-two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $238.56.

Facebook stock opened at $202.27 on Monday. Facebook, Inc. has a twelve month low of $137.10 and a twelve month high of $224.20. The company has a 50 day moving average of $168.89 and a 200-day moving average of $193.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $576.56 billion, a PE ratio of 27.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 4.60, a current ratio of 4.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The social networking company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by ($0.07). Facebook had a net margin of 28.57% and a return on equity of 21.54%. The company had revenue of $17.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.89 earnings per share. Facebook’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Facebook, Inc. will post 7.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Facebook news, Director Peter Thiel sold 53,602 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.56, for a total transaction of $11,286,437.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,948 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,094,650.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,449 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.80, for a total transaction of $292,408.20. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $426,403.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 84,482 shares of company stock worth $17,452,086. 14.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Facebook Company Profile

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

Featured Story: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB).

Receive News & Ratings for Facebook Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Facebook and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.