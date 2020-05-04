Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Shares Sold by Janney Capital Management LLC

Janney Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 7.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,305 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 2,979 shares during the period. Janney Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $6,222,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FB. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Facebook by 0.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 93,435,833 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $16,639,053,000 after purchasing an additional 627,442 shares during the period. Andra AP fonden raised its position in Facebook by 37.5% during the third quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 15,400 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,742,000 after buying an additional 4,200 shares during the period. Pensionfund Sabic acquired a new position in Facebook during the fourth quarter valued at $7,389,000. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands acquired a new position in Facebook during the fourth quarter valued at $11,084,000. Finally, Winthrop Advisory Group LLC raised its position in Facebook by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,444 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $707,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. 65.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of Facebook in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Facebook from $240.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Facebook from $238.00 to $271.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Facebook from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $229.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Nomura Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $253.00 target price on shares of Facebook in a research note on Sunday, March 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, forty-two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Facebook currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $238.56.

In related news, CRO David B. Fischer sold 11,142 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.00, for a total transaction of $2,139,264.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 970 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.75, for a total value of $201,517.50. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $124,650. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 84,482 shares of company stock worth $17,452,086 over the last 90 days. 14.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of FB opened at $202.27 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $576.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.71, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 4.60 and a current ratio of 4.60. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $168.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $193.58. Facebook, Inc. has a 52 week low of $137.10 and a 52 week high of $224.20.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The social networking company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by ($0.07). Facebook had a net margin of 28.57% and a return on equity of 21.54%. The firm had revenue of $17.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.89 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Facebook, Inc. will post 7.38 EPS for the current year.

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

