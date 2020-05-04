Fantom Market Cap Tops $8.00 Million (FTM)

Fantom (CURRENCY:FTM) traded down 2.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on May 4th. One Fantom token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0044 or 0.00000050 BTC on major exchanges including DDEX, Bilaxy, Hotbit and Bibox. Over the last seven days, Fantom has traded 2.7% higher against the dollar. Fantom has a market cap of $8.00 million and approximately $2.84 million worth of Fantom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002466 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011318 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $204.97 or 0.02307899 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.18 or 0.00193462 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.73 or 0.00064464 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0737 or 0.00000830 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.77 or 0.00042456 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0164 or 0.00000185 BTC.

About Fantom

Fantom’s total supply is 1,987,133,655 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,813,658,595 tokens. Fantom’s official website is fantom.foundation. The Reddit community for Fantom is /r/FantomFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Fantom Token Trading

Fantom can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, Bilaxy, DDEX, Bgogo, IDEX, Kucoin and Bibox. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fantom directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fantom should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Fantom using one of the exchanges listed above.

