Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS) CEO Jennifer L. Sherman Purchases 1,000 Shares

Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS) CEO Jennifer L. Sherman bought 1,000 shares of Federal Signal stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $26.51 per share, for a total transaction of $26,510.00.

Shares of NYSE FSS traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $26.20. 128,280 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 333,507. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $27.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.02 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 2.53. Federal Signal Co. has a one year low of $23.32 and a one year high of $35.75.

Get Federal Signal alerts:

Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The conglomerate reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $286.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $299.78 million. Federal Signal had a return on equity of 18.86% and a net margin of 9.27%. The company’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Federal Signal Co. will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. Federal Signal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.88%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Federal Signal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Sidoti cut Federal Signal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, ValuEngine raised Federal Signal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FSS. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Federal Signal in the 3rd quarter worth $10,992,000. First Hawaiian Bank increased its stake in shares of Federal Signal by 36.6% in the 4th quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 11,010 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 2,948 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Windward LLC increased its stake in shares of Federal Signal by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Alpha Windward LLC now owns 14,580 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $470,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Federal Signal in the 4th quarter worth $339,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Federal Signal by 58.6% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 213,130 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $6,873,000 after purchasing an additional 78,758 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.46% of the company’s stock.

About Federal Signal

Federal Signal Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies a suite of products and integrated solutions for municipal, governmental, industrial, and commercial customers in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Environmental Solutions Group and Safety and Security Systems Group.

Featured Article: Trading Ex-Dividend Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Federal Signal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Federal Signal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.