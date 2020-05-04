Federated Hermes (NYSE:FHI) Price Target Raised to $23.00 at Deutsche Bank

Federated Hermes (NYSE:FHI) had its target price boosted by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank from $22.00 to $23.00 in a research report issued on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank’s price objective points to a potential upside of 7.53% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America upgraded Federated Hermes from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Federated Hermes from $38.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 16th. ValuEngine downgraded Federated Hermes from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of Federated Hermes in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.75.

Shares of NYSE FHI opened at $21.39 on Monday. Federated Hermes has a 52 week low of $13.06 and a 52 week high of $38.26. The business has a 50-day moving average of $19.37. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.28.

Federated Hermes (NYSE:FHI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.07). Federated Hermes had a return on equity of 28.57% and a net margin of 20.45%. The company had revenue of $359.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $361.76 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.54 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Federated Hermes will post 2.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Federated Investors, Inc engages in the provision of investment management products and related financial services. It sponsors, markets and provides investment-related services to sponsored investment companies, Federated Funds, and Separate Accounts which include separately managed accounts (SMAs), institutional accounts, sub-advised funds and other managed products in both domestic and international markets.

