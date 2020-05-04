FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Shares Bought by Brinker Capital Inc.

Brinker Capital Inc. increased its holdings in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 17.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,493 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,959 shares during the quarter. Brinker Capital Inc.’s holdings in FedEx were worth $1,637,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in FedEx by 1,600.0% in the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 170 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new position in FedEx during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Ballast Advisors LLC bought a new position in FedEx during the first quarter worth $32,000. Pacitti Group Inc. bought a new position in FedEx during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Americana Partners LLC bought a new position in FedEx during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. 72.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get FedEx alerts:

In other FedEx news, EVP Alan B. Graf, Jr. sold 18,829 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.49, for a total transaction of $2,080,416.21. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 201,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,214,014.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John A. Edwardson acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $111.06 per share, with a total value of $555,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 82,966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,214,203.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 8.44% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:FDX opened at $118.20 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $117.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $144.49. The firm has a market cap of $30.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -85.04, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.32. FedEx Co. has a 52-week low of $88.69 and a 52-week high of $190.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 17th. The shipping service provider reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.41. FedEx had a positive return on equity of 17.05% and a negative net margin of 0.50%. The business had revenue of $17.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.03 EPS. FedEx’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that FedEx Co. will post 9.25 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on FDX. Barclays cut FedEx from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on FedEx from $180.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on FedEx from $109.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on FedEx from $159.00 to $121.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of FedEx in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $148.61.

About FedEx

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment provides business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

Featured Story: Discount Rate

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.