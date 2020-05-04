FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Stake Decreased by Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group LLC

Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group LLC cut its holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 6.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 235,663 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 16,483 shares during the quarter. FedEx accounts for 4.9% of Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group LLC owned 0.09% of FedEx worth $28,577,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FDX. Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of FedEx by 1,600.0% in the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 170 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of FedEx in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Ballast Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FedEx in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Pacitti Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of FedEx in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Americana Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FedEx in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.96% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Alan B. Graf, Jr. sold 18,829 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.49, for a total value of $2,080,416.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 201,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,214,014.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John A. Edwardson purchased 5,000 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $111.06 per share, with a total value of $555,300.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 82,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,214,203.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 8.44% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on FDX. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on FedEx from $159.00 to $121.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on FedEx from $150.00 to $146.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut FedEx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $135.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. ValuEngine cut FedEx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on FedEx from $167.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. FedEx currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $148.61.

Shares of NYSE FDX traded down $2.50 on Monday, hitting $115.70. The company had a trading volume of 1,380,215 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,653,442. FedEx Co. has a 12-month low of $88.69 and a 12-month high of $190.58. The business has a 50 day moving average of $117.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $144.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -84.01, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.32.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 17th. The shipping service provider reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.41. FedEx had a positive return on equity of 17.05% and a negative net margin of 0.50%. The company had revenue of $17.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.03 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that FedEx Co. will post 9.25 earnings per share for the current year.

FedEx Company Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment provides business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

