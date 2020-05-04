Fenimore Asset Management Inc. Boosts Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Fenimore Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 47.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 8,906 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 2,848 shares during the period. Fenimore Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $1,405,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MSFT. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its holdings in Microsoft by 77.3% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 195 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Microsoft in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Sailer Financial LLC purchased a new position in Microsoft in the fourth quarter worth about $65,000. Vaughan AND Company Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the fourth quarter worth approximately $67,000. Finally, Avondale Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 25.4% in the first quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 464 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. 72.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.55, for a total value of $3,231,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 582,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $104,589,670.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MSFT stock opened at $174.57 on Monday. Microsoft Co. has a one year low of $119.01 and a one year high of $190.70. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $160.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $158.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a current ratio of 2.80. The company has a market capitalization of $1,359.03 billion, a PE ratio of 29.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.95.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The software giant reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.13. Microsoft had a net margin of 33.36% and a return on equity of 41.16%. The firm had revenue of $35.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.14 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 5.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 21st will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 20th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.95%.

MSFT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Macquarie reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Thursday. Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $190.00 price target (down from $200.00) on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $190.19.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

