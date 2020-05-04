Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) Issues FY 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of 2.65-3.42 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.56. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.75-3.971 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.82 billion.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on RACE. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Ferrari from $179.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Ferrari from a hold rating to an underperform rating and set a $108.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ferrari from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday. HSBC upgraded shares of Ferrari from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets reiterated a buy rating on shares of Ferrari in a research note on Friday, March 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $175.13.

Ferrari stock opened at $148.99 on Monday. Ferrari has a twelve month low of $127.73 and a twelve month high of $180.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $148.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $161.33. The company has a market capitalization of $27.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.73, a P/E/G ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 3.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.12). Ferrari had a net margin of 18.57% and a return on equity of 48.53%. The company had revenue of $927.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $917.77 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.00 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Ferrari will post 3.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 21st will be given a dividend of $1.2351 per share. This is an increase from Ferrari’s previous annual dividend of $1.17. This represents a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 20th. Ferrari’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.57%.

About Ferrari

Ferrari N.V., through with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, produces, and sells luxury performance sports cars. The company offers sports, GT, and special series cars; limited edition hypercars; Fuori series, one-off, and track cars; and Icona cars. It also provides non-registered racing cars; and spare parts and engines, as well as after sales, repair, maintenance, and restoration services for cars.

