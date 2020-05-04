Fidus Investment (NASDAQ:FDUS) PT Raised to $9.00 at B. Riley

Fidus Investment (NASDAQ:FDUS) had its price target boosted by stock analysts at B. Riley from $8.50 to $9.00 in a research report issued on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the asset manager’s stock. B. Riley’s target price points to a potential upside of 5.26% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. TheStreet lowered Fidus Investment from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Fidus Investment from $19.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 13th. National Securities upgraded Fidus Investment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Fidus Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Fidus Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Fidus Investment currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.40.

Shares of FDUS stock opened at $8.55 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $208.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.36 and a beta of 1.69. The business has a fifty day moving average of $7.68 and a 200 day moving average of $13.12. Fidus Investment has a 1 year low of $4.45 and a 1 year high of $16.50.

Fidus Investment (NASDAQ:FDUS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The asset manager reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $19.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.61 million. Fidus Investment had a return on equity of 8.19% and a net margin of 13.19%. Equities analysts predict that Fidus Investment will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Fidus Investment news, President Thomas Charles Lauer purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.08 per share, for a total transaction of $60,400.00. Also, insider Edward H. Ross purchased 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.31 per share, with a total value of $37,240.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 177,455 shares in the company, valued at $1,652,106.05. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 25,100 shares of company stock valued at $283,805. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FDUS. West Family Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Fidus Investment by 76.1% in the 4th quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 193,358 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,647,000 after buying an additional 83,574 shares during the last quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Fidus Investment by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 28,968 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $449,000 after buying an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware acquired a new stake in Fidus Investment in the 1st quarter worth about $332,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in Fidus Investment in the 2nd quarter worth about $154,000. Finally, Muzinich & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Fidus Investment by 37.1% in the 2nd quarter. Muzinich & Co. Inc. now owns 104,241 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,592,000 after buying an additional 28,235 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.67% of the company’s stock.

Fidus Investment Company Profile

Fidus Investment Corporation is a business development company specializing in leveraged buyouts, refinancings, change of ownership transactions, recapitalizations, strategic acquisitions, mezzanine, growth capital, business expansion, lower middle market investments, debt investments, subordinated and second lien loans, senior secured and unitranche debt, preferred equity, warrants, subordinated debt, senior subordinated notes, junior secured loans, and unitranche loans.

