FintruX Network Trading Up 1.6% Over Last Week (FTX)

FintruX Network (CURRENCY:FTX) traded down 4.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on May 4th. During the last seven days, FintruX Network has traded 1.6% higher against the dollar. One FintruX Network token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0102 or 0.00000115 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Liquid, Bancor Network, HitBTC and IDEX. FintruX Network has a market capitalization of $966,906.26 and $1,376.00 worth of FintruX Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002466 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011318 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $204.97 or 0.02307899 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.18 or 0.00193462 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.73 or 0.00064464 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0737 or 0.00000830 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.77 or 0.00042456 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0164 or 0.00000185 BTC.

About FintruX Network

FintruX Network launched on August 19th, 2017. FintruX Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 95,000,000 tokens. The official website for FintruX Network is www.fintrux.com. The Reddit community for FintruX Network is /r/FintruX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. FintruX Network’s official Twitter account is @fintrux and its Facebook page is accessible here. FintruX Network’s official message board is www.medium.com/FintruX.

FintruX Network Token Trading

FintruX Network can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Liquid, HitBTC and Bancor Network. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FintruX Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade FintruX Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy FintruX Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

