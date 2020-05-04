Fire & Flower (TSE:FAF) PT Lowered to C$1.75

Fire & Flower (TSE:FAF) had its price objective decreased by equities researchers at Eight Capital from C$2.25 to C$1.75 in a note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. Eight Capital’s target price indicates a potential upside of 191.67% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Echelon Wealth Partners reissued a “speculative buy” rating on shares of Fire & Flower in a research report on Thursday, March 19th.

Fire & Flower stock traded up C$0.04 during trading hours on Monday, reaching C$0.60. 101,743 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 670,405. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 178.61. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.81. Fire & Flower has a twelve month low of C$0.28 and a twelve month high of C$1.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.67 million and a PE ratio of -3.28.

About Fire & Flower

Fire & Flower Holdings Corp., through its subsidiary, Fire & Flower Inc, operates as an independent retail chain that offers cannabis products and accessories to the adult-use market in Alberta and Saskatchewan. It also provides brand licensing and consulting services to licensed cannabis retail stores in Ontario.

