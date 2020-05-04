Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty-three brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $42.53.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Foot Locker from $46.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Argus reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Foot Locker in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price target on shares of Foot Locker from $41.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Foot Locker from $52.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Foot Locker from $65.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th.

NYSE:FL opened at $23.83 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Foot Locker has a one year low of $17.46 and a one year high of $58.01. The company has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a PE ratio of 5.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.33.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 28th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.24 billion. Foot Locker had a net margin of 6.22% and a return on equity of 21.49%. Foot Locker’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.56 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Foot Locker will post 3.08 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 17th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.71%. This is an increase from Foot Locker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 16th. Foot Locker’s payout ratio is currently 32.45%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Foot Locker by 680.1% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,838,848 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $71,697,000 after buying an additional 1,603,132 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Foot Locker by 26.0% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,416,276 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $55,190,000 after buying an additional 291,986 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Foot Locker in the 4th quarter worth about $51,440,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Foot Locker by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,266,105 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $49,365,000 after buying an additional 48,440 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Foot Locker by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,038,059 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $40,474,000 after buying an additional 12,278 shares during the last quarter. 93.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Foot Locker

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an athletic shoes and apparel retailer. The company operates in two segments, Athletic Stores and Direct-to-Customers. The Athletic Stores segment retails athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, and equipment under various formats, including Foot Locker, Kids Foot Locker, Lady Foot Locker, Champs Sports, Footaction, Runners Point, Sidestep, and SIX:02.

