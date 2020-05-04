Ford Financial Group LLC Boosts Stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT)

Ford Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT) by 3.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,770 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,754 shares during the period. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF comprises 3.4% of Ford Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Ford Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $5,031,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Berkshire Money Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Financial Advisory Service Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Pacitti Group Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:VCIT traded up $0.07 during trading on Monday, reaching $90.85. The stock had a trading volume of 68,524 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,722,127. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $78.82 and a 52 week high of $95.15. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $87.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $90.92.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 6th. Investors of record on Monday, May 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.218 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 1st. This represents a $2.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.88%.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

