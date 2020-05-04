FountainVest China Capital Partners GP3 Ltd. Has $116.71 Million Stock Holdings in 360 Finance Inc (NASDAQ:QFIN)

FountainVest China Capital Partners GP3 Ltd. lifted its stake in 360 Finance Inc (NASDAQ:QFIN) by 7.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,589,083 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,044,273 shares during the quarter. 360 Finance makes up about 100.0% of FountainVest China Capital Partners GP3 Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. FountainVest China Capital Partners GP3 Ltd. owned about 10.14% of 360 Finance worth $116,713,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of 360 Finance in the fourth quarter valued at $61,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in 360 Finance during the 4th quarter worth about $98,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in 360 Finance during the 4th quarter worth about $135,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 360 Finance during the fourth quarter valued at about $140,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of 360 Finance in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $147,000. 28.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ QFIN traded down $0.58 on Monday, reaching $9.00. The stock had a trading volume of 1,263,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 629,941. 360 Finance Inc has a 12-month low of $6.37 and a 12-month high of $22.14. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.71. The stock has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.58.

360 Finance (NASDAQ:QFIN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 27th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter. 360 Finance had a return on equity of 40.02% and a net margin of 27.20%. The business had revenue of $344.86 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that 360 Finance Inc will post 2.35 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of 360 Finance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of 360 Finance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on 360 Finance in a report on Friday, April 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $12.40 price target on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub lowered 360 Finance from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. 360 Finance currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.85.

360 Finance, Inc operates a digital consumer finance platform in China. Its platform provides online consumer finance products to prime and underserved borrowers. The company was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

