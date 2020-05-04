Frequency Therapeutics (FREQ) & Its Rivals Financial Contrast

Frequency Therapeutics (NASDAQ: FREQ) is one of 611 public companies in the “Pharmaceutical preparations” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare Frequency Therapeutics to related businesses based on the strength of its profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Frequency Therapeutics and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Frequency Therapeutics 0 0 3 0 3.00 Frequency Therapeutics Competitors 6473 17756 34503 1376 2.51

Frequency Therapeutics currently has a consensus price target of $29.00, suggesting a potential upside of 87.46%. As a group, “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies have a potential upside of 47.09%. Given Frequency Therapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Frequency Therapeutics is more favorable than its peers.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

40.1% of Frequency Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 45.0% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are owned by institutional investors. 15.8% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Frequency Therapeutics and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Frequency Therapeutics $28.95 million -$18.75 million -6.76 Frequency Therapeutics Competitors $2.13 billion $267.76 million 0.12

Frequency Therapeutics’ peers have higher revenue and earnings than Frequency Therapeutics. Frequency Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Frequency Therapeutics and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Frequency Therapeutics N/A N/A N/A Frequency Therapeutics Competitors -2,716.74% -222.92% -31.40%

Frequency Therapeutics Company Profile

Frequency Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on harnessing the body's innate biology to repair or reverse damage caused by a broad range of degenerative diseases. Its Progenitor Cell Activation approach, uses combinations of small molecules to activate progenitor cells within the body to create functional tissue. The company's lead product candidate is FX-322, which has completed a phase I/II clinical trial to treat the underlying cause of sensorineural hearing loss. It is also developing medicines for patients across a range of degenerative conditions, including multiple sclerosis, and diseases of the muscle, gastrointestinal tract, skin, and bone. Frequency Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Woburn, Massachusetts.

