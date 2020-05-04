FTX Token Trading 9.7% Higher Over Last 7 Days (FTT)

FTX Token (CURRENCY:FTT) traded down 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on May 4th. Over the last seven days, FTX Token has traded up 9.7% against the U.S. dollar. One FTX Token token can currently be bought for approximately $3.14 or 0.00035229 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including BitMax and CoinEx. FTX Token has a market cap of $299.53 million and $3.25 million worth of FTX Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

FTX Token Profile

FTX Token (CRYPTO:FTT) is a token. Its launch date was December 1st, 2017. FTX Token's total supply is 346,141,118 tokens and its circulating supply is 95,268,782 tokens. FTX Token's official message board is medium.com/@ftx. FTX Token's official website is ftx.com.

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

FTX Token Token Trading

FTX Token can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BitMax and CoinEx. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FTX Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade FTX Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy FTX Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

