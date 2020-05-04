FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co Reduces Stock Position in American Electric Power Company Inc (NYSE:AEP)

FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co trimmed its holdings in American Electric Power Company Inc (NYSE:AEP) by 3.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 158,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 6,500 shares during the period. American Electric Power makes up about 1.8% of FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $12,701,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Electric Power during the fourth quarter worth $2,553,710,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of American Electric Power by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,949,650 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $655,328,000 after acquiring an additional 182,559 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of American Electric Power by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,220,323 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $493,373,000 after acquiring an additional 149,620 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of American Electric Power by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 4,357,227 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $411,802,000 after acquiring an additional 629,160 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of American Electric Power by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,108,833 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $388,326,000 after acquiring an additional 85,662 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.87% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Brian X. Tierney sold 18,573 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.55, for a total transaction of $1,886,088.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 45,162 shares in the company, valued at $4,586,201.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Nicholas K. Akins sold 69,657 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.05, for a total transaction of $7,038,839.85. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 170,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,231,248.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 108,304 shares of company stock worth $10,899,717. 0.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:AEP traded up $1.66 on Monday, reaching $83.05. The stock had a trading volume of 2,417,426 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,482,998. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The company has a 50-day moving average of $81.73 and a 200 day moving average of $91.96. The stock has a market cap of $40.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.38. American Electric Power Company Inc has a 12-month low of $65.14 and a 12-month high of $104.97.

American Electric Power (NYSE:AEP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The utilities provider reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.37 billion. American Electric Power had a net margin of 12.34% and a return on equity of 10.67%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.72 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that American Electric Power Company Inc will post 4.28 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 7th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.37%. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.04%.

AEP has been the subject of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of American Electric Power in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $111.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price objective on shares of American Electric Power in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on American Electric Power from $109.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on American Electric Power from $103.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on American Electric Power from $116.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.47.

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. The company generates electricity using coal and lignite, natural gas, nuclear, hydroelectric, solar, wind, and other energy sources.

