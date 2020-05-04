Function X Price Up 7.4% Over Last Week (FX)

Function X (CURRENCY:FX) traded 1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on May 4th. During the last seven days, Function X has traded 7.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Function X token can now be purchased for $0.0550 or 0.00000619 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Function X has a total market capitalization of $11.70 million and $149,073.00 worth of Function X was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00030915 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.24 or 0.00036502 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000064 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0213 or 0.00000240 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8,908.76 or 1.00313452 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.99 or 0.00067488 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded up 99.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0440 or 0.00000496 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0418 or 0.00000470 BTC.

About Function X

Function X is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 4th, 2016. Function X’s total supply is 378,604,525 tokens and its circulating supply is 212,930,114 tokens. Function X’s official Twitter account is @Fcoin2. Function X’s official website is functionx.io. The official message board for Function X is medium.com/functionx.

Function X Token Trading

Function X can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Function X directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Function X should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Function X using one of the exchanges listed above.

