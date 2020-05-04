Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) PT Lowered to $33.00

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) had its price target dropped by Morgan Stanley from $35.00 to $33.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 24.95% from the company’s current price.

GLPI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. TheStreet downgraded Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Nomura Securities upgraded Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH increased their price target on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine downgraded Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Gaming and Leisure Properties from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Gaming and Leisure Properties has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.50.

Shares of GLPI opened at $26.41 on Monday. Gaming and Leisure Properties has a 52 week low of $13.04 and a 52 week high of $50.99. The company has a quick ratio of 4.04, a current ratio of 4.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85. The company has a market capitalization of $5.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.43, a PEG ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $25.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.15.

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($0.40). The company had revenue of $283.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $283.61 million. Gaming and Leisure Properties had a return on equity of 18.68% and a net margin of 34.35%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.85 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Gaming and Leisure Properties will post 3.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director E Scott Urdang bought 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $44.10 per share, for a total transaction of $110,250.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 101,299 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,467,285.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Brandon John Moore sold 5,000 shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.00, for a total value of $245,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 134,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,592,215. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 27,500 shares of company stock worth $761,300. Company insiders own 6.05% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Paragon Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Gaming and Leisure Properties in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 100.3% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 721 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Gaming and Leisure Properties in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 50.6% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 905 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC purchased a new stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.27% of the company’s stock.

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

