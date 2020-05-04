Gexan (GEX) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $1,380.00

Gexan (CURRENCY:GEX) traded down 0.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on May 4th. Over the last week, Gexan has traded down 7.3% against the US dollar. One Gexan coin can now be bought for $0.0081 or 0.00000091 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including P2PB2B and Graviex. Gexan has a market cap of $21,250.50 and $1,380.00 worth of Gexan was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

MINDOL (MIN) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.94 or 0.00055495 BTC.

Storeum (STO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.94 or 0.00033311 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $79.83 or 0.00896924 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.78 or 0.00031277 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.64 or 0.00276840 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.85 or 0.00166809 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00006442 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded 29.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001626 BTC.

Gexan Coin Profile

Gexan (GEX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the PHI2 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 26th, 2019. Gexan’s total supply is 2,923,741 coins and its circulating supply is 2,612,051 coins. Gexan’s official message board is medium.com/@gexanlottery. Gexan’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. Gexan’s official website is gexan.io.

Gexan Coin Trading

Gexan can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex and P2PB2B. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gexan directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gexan should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Gexan using one of the exchanges listed above.

