Gifto (GTO) Tops One Day Volume of $10.29 Million

Gifto (CURRENCY:GTO) traded up 0.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on May 4th. One Gifto token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0100 or 0.00000112 BTC on major exchanges including Bibox, Allbit, Cobinhood and Bancor Network. Over the last seven days, Gifto has traded 10% higher against the dollar. Gifto has a market cap of $6.79 million and approximately $10.29 million worth of Gifto was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002462 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011256 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $206.62 or 0.02315370 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.07 or 0.00191317 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.82 or 0.00065195 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0737 or 0.00000826 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.75 or 0.00042063 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0164 or 0.00000183 BTC.

About Gifto

Gifto’s launch date was December 14th, 2017. Gifto’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 682,212,222 tokens. The official website for Gifto is gifto.io. The Reddit community for Gifto is /r/GIFTO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Gifto’s official Twitter account is @GIFTO_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Gifto

Gifto can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cobinhood, Coinnest, CoinTiger, Bancor Network, BiteBTC, OKEx, CPDAX, Binance, Bibox, Upbit, Allbit, Bithumb, Bittrex, Kryptono and Kyber Network. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gifto directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gifto should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Gifto using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

