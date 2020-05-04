Girard Partners LTD. Acquires 358,499 Shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Girard Partners LTD. raised its position in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) by 604.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 417,836 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 358,499 shares during the quarter. Girard Partners LTD. owned 0.07% of Fastenal worth $2,220,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Fastenal in the fourth quarter valued at about $217,422,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in shares of Fastenal by 128.6% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,653,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,899,000 after acquiring an additional 3,180,349 shares during the last quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fastenal in the fourth quarter valued at about $77,320,000. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Fastenal in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,486,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Fastenal by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,883,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,247,000 after acquiring an additional 621,353 shares during the last quarter. 82.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ FAST traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $35.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,930,167 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,521,842. Fastenal has a 52 week low of $26.72 and a 52 week high of $39.31. The company has a market capitalization of $20.45 billion, a PE ratio of 25.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 4.25, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.57.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. Fastenal had a net margin of 14.83% and a return on equity of 30.71%. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Fastenal will post 1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 28th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 27th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.79%. Fastenal’s payout ratio is 72.46%.

In other Fastenal news, CEO Daniel L. Florness sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.20, for a total value of $286,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 207,190 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,914,658. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Leland J. Hein sold 5,473 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.84, for a total transaction of $190,679.32. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 10,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $352,267.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 23,091 shares of company stock worth $851,604. 0.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on FAST. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Fastenal from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Wells Fargo & Co raised Fastenal from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Buckingham Research boosted their price target on Fastenal from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. ValuEngine raised Fastenal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Fastenal from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.80.

About Fastenal

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and other industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, such as bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

