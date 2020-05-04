Girard Partners LTD. Boosts Stake in WEC Energy Group Inc (NYSE:WEC)

Girard Partners LTD. raised its holdings in WEC Energy Group Inc (NYSE:WEC) by 1,011.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 394,556 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 359,060 shares during the quarter. Girard Partners LTD. owned 0.13% of WEC Energy Group worth $3,647,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of WEC. State Street Corp raised its position in WEC Energy Group by 1.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,914,958 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,608,613,000 after purchasing an additional 299,918 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in WEC Energy Group in the third quarter valued at $432,000. Ellenbecker Investment Group grew its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Ellenbecker Investment Group now owns 14,559 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,343,000 after buying an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 2,597 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Weather Gauge Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Weather Gauge Advisory LLC now owns 18,718 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,726,000 after buying an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.68% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Robert M. Garvin sold 33,910 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.58, for a total value of $3,478,487.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,455,972.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Tom Metcalfe sold 8,835 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.07, for a total value of $901,788.45. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,436,022.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WEC traded up $0.50 on Monday, hitting $88.96. 1,635,534 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,988,679. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $91.91 and its 200 day moving average is $93.62. The company has a market capitalization of $27.90 billion, a PE ratio of 25.02, a P/E/G ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.19. WEC Energy Group Inc has a 1-year low of $68.01 and a 1-year high of $109.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.66.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.43 billion. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 11.18% and a net margin of 15.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.33 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that WEC Energy Group Inc will post 3.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 14th will be given a dividend of $0.6325 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 13th. This represents a $2.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.84%. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.67%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on WEC. UBS Group dropped their price objective on WEC Energy Group from $106.00 to $89.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Barclays dropped their price objective on WEC Energy Group from $97.00 to $74.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. CSFB dropped their price objective on WEC Energy Group from $87.00 to $79.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on WEC Energy Group from $95.00 to $92.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on WEC Energy Group from $87.00 to $79.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. WEC Energy Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.10.

About WEC Energy Group

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

