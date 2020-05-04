Girard Partners LTD. Boosts Stock Holdings in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Girard Partners LTD. grew its position in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 1,744.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 366,777 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 346,891 shares during the quarter. Girard Partners LTD.’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $1,541,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 26.7% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 68,156,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,049,858,000 after purchasing an additional 14,371,236 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Activision Blizzard in the fourth quarter worth approximately $495,007,000. Capital International Investors raised its position in Activision Blizzard by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 57,067,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,390,926,000 after acquiring an additional 2,324,854 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in Activision Blizzard by 412.0% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,484,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,299,000 after acquiring an additional 1,194,563 shares during the period. Finally, Aspex Management HK Ltd bought a new position in Activision Blizzard in the fourth quarter worth approximately $53,540,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.99% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ATVI. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Activision Blizzard in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Activision Blizzard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday. Nomura Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Activision Blizzard in a report on Sunday, February 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard to $75.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.86.

Shares of NASDAQ ATVI traded up $1.98 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $66.70. 7,761,747 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,080,432. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market cap of $49.86 billion, a PE ratio of 33.19, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $60.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.56. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 12 month low of $41.84 and a 12 month high of $68.32.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.68 billion. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 23.18% and a return on equity of 13.16%. Activision Blizzard’s revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.84 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 14th. This is an increase from Activision Blizzard’s previous annual dividend of $0.37. Activision Blizzard’s payout ratio is currently 19.71%.

In other news, Director Robert J. Morgado sold 32,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.24, for a total value of $1,991,680.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 85,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,300,420.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Christopher B. Walther sold 159,452 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $8,769,860.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Activision Blizzard, Inc develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers (PC), and mobile devices. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment. It develops, publishes, and sells interactive software products and entertainment content for the console and PC platforms through retail and digital channels, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies; and offers downloadable content.

