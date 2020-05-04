Girard Partners LTD. Boosts Stock Position in Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D)

Girard Partners LTD. increased its stake in shares of Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D) by 7.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,710 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,063 shares during the quarter. Girard Partners LTD.’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $2,072,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sofos Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Dominion Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $99,000. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Dominion Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Dominion Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Dominion Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new stake in Dominion Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Dominion Energy alerts:

D has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Dominion Energy from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut Dominion Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $87.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Mizuho boosted their target price on Dominion Energy from $69.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $79.00 price target on shares of Dominion Energy in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on Dominion Energy in a report on Friday, February 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $88.00 price target for the company. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.93.

Shares of D stock traded up $0.19 on Monday, hitting $75.80. 2,233,138 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,883,960. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The company has a market capitalization of $63.36 billion, a PE ratio of 44.62, a PEG ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.41. Dominion Energy Inc has a 1-year low of $57.79 and a 1-year high of $90.89. The company’s fifty day moving average is $75.45 and its 200 day moving average is $81.23.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The utilities provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.02. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.05% and a net margin of 8.74%. The business had revenue of $4.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.89 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 33.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Dominion Energy Inc will post 4.31 EPS for the current year.

Dominion Energy Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and transports energy. The company's Power Delivery segment engages in the regulated electric transmission and distribution operations that serve residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina. Its Power Generation segment is involved in the electricity generation activities.

Recommended Story: Stock Symbols Definition, Examples, Lookup

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding D? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D).

Receive News & Ratings for Dominion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dominion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.