Girard Partners LTD. Buys 338,452 Shares of Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE)

Girard Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in shares of Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) by 1,145.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 367,996 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 338,452 shares during the period. Girard Partners LTD.’s holdings in Nike were worth $2,705,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in NKE. Palisade Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Nike by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC now owns 39,098 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $3,961,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nike by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC now owns 17,905 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,814,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Nike by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 2,631 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Nike by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 4,734 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $480,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC boosted its position in Nike by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 4,306 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $436,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. 65.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Nike stock traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $85.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,348,843 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,217,421. The firm has a market capitalization of $132.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.64, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.75. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $92.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Nike Inc has a 1-year low of $60.00 and a 1-year high of $105.62.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 24th. The footwear maker reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $10.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.56 billion. Nike had a return on equity of 51.49% and a net margin of 10.46%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Nike Inc will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on NKE shares. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Nike from $110.00 to $87.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Nike from $123.00 to $114.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded Nike from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $87.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 target price on shares of Nike in a report on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of Nike in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Nike presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.18.

In other Nike news, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $990,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director John W. Rogers, Jr. purchased 2,500 shares of Nike stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $84.22 per share, with a total value of $210,550.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $998,091.22. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories: running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, wrestling, walking, and outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

