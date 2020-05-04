Girard Partners LTD. Buys 564,339 Shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Girard Partners LTD. boosted its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 1,774.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 596,137 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 564,339 shares during the period. Girard Partners LTD. owned about 0.11% of Cognizant Technology Solutions worth $2,110,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 40.0% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 588 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 1,818.9% during the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,017 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 964 shares during the last quarter. Finally, S.A. Mason LLC purchased a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Institutional investors own 89.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Cognizant Technology Solutions alerts:

In other Cognizant Technology Solutions news, CFO Karen Mcloughlin sold 725 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.54, for a total transaction of $46,066.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 67,301 shares in the company, valued at $4,276,305.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 1,632 shares of company stock valued at $88,155 in the last quarter. 0.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CTSH traded down $0.11 during trading on Monday, hitting $56.39. 3,561,564 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,432,465. The company has a market cap of $31.00 billion, a PE ratio of 17.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $59.62. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp has a 1 year low of $40.01 and a 1 year high of $71.48. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The information technology service provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.23 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 10.98% and a return on equity of 20.60%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.13 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp will post 3.74 EPS for the current year.

Cognizant Technology Solutions declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, February 5th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the information technology service provider to reacquire up to 5.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a report on Thursday. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $76.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. BidaskClub cut shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.87.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Company Profile

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology. It offers analytics and artificial intelligence, digital engineering, intelligent process automation, interactive, and hybrid cloud services and solutions; and application development, systems integration, application testing and maintenance, infrastructure, and business process services.

See Also: Net Income

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:CTSH).

Receive News & Ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.